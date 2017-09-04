Zip it or pay the price: Samuels tells Stokes

London [UK], September 4 (ANI): All-rounder Marlon Samuels has issued a warning to his England counterpart Ben Stokes, telling him to zip it or pay the price should the two meet later this month in the West Indies' limited-overs leg of their tour of the UK.

"With me coming to England, he (Stokes) should stay on the boundary when I'm batting, as far away as possible," the Guardian quoted Samuels as saying.

Both enjoyed a fierce rivalry ever since Stokes was saluted by Samuels when he left the field after being dismissed in a Grenada Test of April 2015, before they once again collided in last year's World T20 final in Kolkata.

And if Stokes is included in England's T20I or ODI squads against the Windies, fans can witness round three of the rivalry between the two all-rounders.

"As long as he keeps quiet, I won't start anything, so if anything does happen that means he has said something to me first. I'm going to come to England and be a good boy . at least for the start of it," said Samuels.

"He wanted to take me on a couple of years ago [during England's 2015 tour of the Caribbean, scene of the infamous salute]. He started something and I told him he better be prepared to finish it. But I saw him during the IPL this year and he didn't say anything. I hope he can continue on that path. If not, I have things in place," he added.

The limited-overs leg will start from September 16 with a lone T20I, followed by five ODIs. (ANI)