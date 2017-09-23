Zimbabwe Cricket denies sacking Ntini as bowling coach

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 23 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has brushed aside speculations that former South Africa fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has been fired as the national cricket team's bowling coach.

There have been rumors that Ntini contract as Zimbabwe's bowling coach is unlikely to be renewed when it expires in January next year, and that he might be released from the duty even before that date.

The development comes after series of complaints from several players about Ntini's approach.

However, ZC's managing director Faisal Hasnain tried to clear up the issue about Ntini, who is on a two-year deal that started in January last year.

"ZC denies in the strongest possible terms any suggestions that Makhaya has been sacked. When his contract comes up for renewal, we will deal with it in the manner we deal with all our contracts," Sport24 quoted Hasnain as saying.

"Makhaya is a valued member of our staff, he is highly respected and he has done some great work. He has his hands full preparing the team for the matches against Netherlands, Pakistan 'A' and then the two Tests against West Indies," he added.

Zimbabwe are slated to face neighbours South Africa in a four-day day-night Test match. They are also preparing for three 50-over matches against the Netherlands in Harare next week.(ANI)