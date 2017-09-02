Yuvraj Singh receives a letter of appreciation from PM Modi

​

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh received a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that acknowledged the acts of social welfare executed by the former via his foundation, YouWeCan.

This foundation works towards fighting cancer by spreading awareness about the chronic disease.

The letter from the Prime Minister appreciated Yuvraj's contribution towards the battle against cancer. It also said that Yuvraj's battle against cancer is an inspiration for all those who are fighting against the same.

The letter read:

"Dear Yuvraj,

I am delighted to know about your passion towards social service and the rich community service that you are involved in through your foundation.

As a noted cricketer and someone who has successfully fought cancer, several Indians derive immense inspiration from you.

May you continue to serve the society with same zeal and enthusiasm."

Yuvraj was overwhelmed by this gesture from the PM. He posted a picture of the letter on his Instagram profile alongside a grateful caption.

"It's an absolute honour & privilege for all of us here at Youwecan to receive such an encouraging letter from Hon'ble Shri @narendramodi ji himself. We at @youwecan strongly believe that each one of us together can change the world and it's not what you've got, it's what you use that makes a difference. There is no greater reward than making someone else's life better and making a difference in the world #youwecan #gratitude ????????", it read.

In 2012, Yuvraj was diagnosed with cancer. He was suffering from a medical condition called 'mediastinal seminoma' which implied that a germ-cell tumour located between his two lungs. It was a rare tumour that forms less than 1% of cancers on the whole.

Yuvraj consulted doctors in the United States of America and underwent a treatment there itself. The chemotherapy and his determination helped him win his fight against the disease.

After he returned to India, he established the YouWeCan organisation to reach out to all those who need assistance in their fight against cancer.

Yuvraj was rested from the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. His last notable hit was his half century against Pakistan in the opening match of ICC Champions Trophy, 2017. He will now look forward to making a comeback in the squad for the only T20 encounter between India and Sri Lanka that will follow the fifth and final match of the ODI series between the two teams.

