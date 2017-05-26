Younis Khan satisfied to retire at top

Karachi [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan has expressed his satisfaction over his decision to bid adieu to international cricket, as he has managed to achieve what he had desired for.

The 39-year-old, who became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10000 Test runs, further said that he feels proud for being the top scorer for his country.

"The first run scored in my career was memorable for me and I never looked back after that," the Dawn quoted Younis as saying.

Younis' comments came at his farewell reception held in Islamabad on Thursday night.

Several other former cricketers attended the event and heaped praise on Younis, who has notched up 10,099 runs in his Test career of 118 matches.

Considering Younis as a blend of orthodox and modern cricket, former Test cricketer Zaheer Abbas said that the right-hander had given so much respect to the game which is why he had earned respect from every corner.

"He gave respect to the game of cricket and that's why he earned so much respect from every quarter," said Zaheer

While former wicketkeeper Moin Khan also lauded Younis' performance, former Test off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said that the recently-retired batsman had always used best of his abilities to serve Pakistan.

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, on the other hand, said that the retirement of Younis is a big loss for the country's cricket before adding that he would be sorely missed.

Former Test fast bowler Aaqib Javed also hailed the services of the legendary batsman for Pakistan.

"Younis is the only cricketer who has quit T20 and Test cricket at his peak and that gesture must be appreciated," said Aaqib.

Younis' career batting average of 52.05 is also the best by any Pakistani batsman and the third best by any batsman from Asia.

In January, Younis also became the first cricketer in Test history to score centuries in 11 countries when he smashed his 34th hundred in the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), tying him with Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene and Brian Lara in the all-time list at sixth place.

In 2015, he retired from ODI cricket after playing 264 matches and scoring 7240 runs. (ANI)