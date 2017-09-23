Yasir recalled in Pakistan Test squad against Lanka

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept 23 (ANI): Pakistan's prolific leg-spinner Yasir Shah has cleared the recent fitness test and as a result has been recalled in the 16-man Test squad for the two-match series against Sri Lanka, beginning September 28 in Abu Dhabi.

Azhar Ali, who was also facing fitness issues, has also got a nod against Sri Lanka while Wahab Riaz has also been named in the squad, which Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq unveiled on Saturday.

Reflecting on the duo's inclusion, Inzamam revealed that as both on them have cleared the fitness test, they have been selected for the two-match series.

"We told Yasir that he will not be selected if he does not clear the fitness test. Even though no bowler has been as successful as Yasir in the Test format, but we had to uphold the standards that were set," the Dawn quoted Inzamam as saying.

"Azhar has a cyst in his knee but after taking injections that were prescribed by the doctors, he is fine and can play now," he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shahzad and Mohammad Rizwan have been left out of the squad.

Harid Sohail also made his comeback in the side while Usman Salahuddin and Mir Hamza are named for the first time.

The series comes after Pakistan successfully hosted and won the two-match T20 series against the World XI in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore earlier this month.

The Pakistan Test squad is as follows:

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Asghar, Bilal Asif, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Wahab Riaz. (ANI)