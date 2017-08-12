Wozniacki upsets world number one Pliskova in Toronto

Aug 11, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

By Rory Carroll

REUTERS - Caroline Wozniacki defeated world number one Karolina Pliskova 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 in a marathon Rogers Cup quarter-finals match in Toronto marred by four rain delays on Friday.

The delays, which all came during the first set, appeared to boost the sixth-seeded Dane, who was trailing 3-0 when the match was interrupted.

Wozniacki appeared relaxed during the breaks, which gave her time to consult with her father and longtime coach Piotr Wozniacki, before she won five straight games and ultimately took the first set.

"Almost every tournament I've played this year there has been a rain delay so at this point I just have to laugh because I feel like it is following me," she said during a courtside interview after the three hour 26 minute match.

"Every time this year when it has been raining I've had a great tournament, so I thought this must be luck."

The delays and Wozniacki's solid all-around game appeared to throw off the big-serving Pliskova, who was playing in her first tournament since becoming the world number one.

The victory marks Wozniacki's first career win against a world number one and gives the 27-year-old a 6-2 advantage in head-to-head matches with Pliskova.

Wozniacki next faces Sloane Stephens after the American beat Czech Lucie Safarova 6-2 1-6 7-5.

The remaining two quarters will be decided on Saturday.

Fourth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza is one set up against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, winning the opener 6-4, while Simona Halep has yet to start her match against Caroline Garcia.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; editing by Ken Ferris/Peter Rutherford)