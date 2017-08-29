Wozniacki rolls through first round of U.S. Open

Aug 28, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates after match point against Mihaela Buzemescu of Romania (not pictured) on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

By Rory Carroll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki capitalised on 41 unforced errors by Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu to cruise to a 6-1 7-5 win in their first round meeting at the U.S. Open on Monday.

The 29-year-old Buzarnescu, who was playing in her first-grand slam match, was overwhelmed by the Dane's powerful baseline game in the first set.

She came out with more energy in the second and the two exchanged service breaks to get to 4-4.

However, the Romanian became frustrated as she struggled with accuracy and the lefty sent a two-handed backhand long to hand Wozniacki a trip to the second round.

"The first round is always difficult, you just want to get into the tournament," Wozniacki said in an on-court interview.

Wozniacki, who calls New York home, said being able to sleep in her own bed was an advantage for her at a tournament where she is a two-time finalist.

"It's awesome because we stay in hotels every week," she added. "My mom is here and she cooks so that's nice. It makes it very comfortable."

The win was the former world number one's 100th grand slam match victory.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)