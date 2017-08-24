World XI squad to face Pakistan announced

​

Faf du Plessis will be the captain of the side which will take on Pakistan in three T20Is More

The World XI side that will travel to Pakistan in September for three T20Is has been announced. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi confirmed the news in a press conference on August 24.

South Africa's Test and T20I captain Faf du Plessis will lead the side which consists of four other South African cricketers: Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

The squad also consists of three Australian cricketers and two West Indies cricketers.

Here is the final squad:

Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliot, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy

"I am honored to have been appointed as the captain of such a diverse team. I look forward to my maiden tour of Lahore and play my part in the gradual resumption of cricket in Pakistan," du Plessis said on the momentous occasion.

Earlier this year, the PCB chairman had suggested a series between a World XI side and Pakistan in order to boost the hope for international cricket to return to Pakistan.

Earlier reports suggested that former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene would captain the side. However, he has not been included in the squad, with only one Lankan cricketer in the form of Thisara Perera being included.

Ever since the infamous terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lankan bus back in 2009, international cricket in the country is on a long-stretched hiatus. The Pakistan cricket team have gone on to play matches against various oppositions at neutral venues in the United Arab Emirates.

However, cricket has slowly begun to come back to Pakistan with the final of the previous Pakistan Super League being held in Lahore.

As expected, no Indian cricketer has been included in the squad. This could be mainly due to the rising political tension between the two sides.

The schedule of the matches was confirmed today with the three T20Is taking place on September 12, 13, and 15 respectively in Lahore. It was also confirmed that the matches will have international status.

​