Unaffected by pressure of expectations, Mayank Agarwal dreams of World Cup glory

Nec Dextrorsum, Nec Sinistrorsum.

The Latin motto of Bangalore's Bishop Cotton Boys’ School translates to ‘Neither to the left, nor to the right’.

During a Pune-Delhi game in this year's IPL, Rishabh Pant dug out one of Ben Stokes’ dead accurate yorkers towards the fielder at point and set off for what seemed like a harmless single.

Mayank Agarwal, an alumnus of the prestigious school, swiftly pounced on the ball, sized up the distance, took aim at the one and a half stumps he could see, and fired in a throw from point. Before Stokes could even position himself behind the stumps, the ball darted back and hit the woodwork right in the middle.

‘Neither to the left, nor to the right’.

There’s a certain spunk that is enveloped inside Mayank Agarwal’s otherwise calm demeanour, one that emanates whenever he pierces the off-side or throws himself at the ball. The plucky trait was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2012 IPL.

Five years later, he played for the Rising Pune Supergiant for their last IPL season, falling one step behind eventual winners Mumbai Indians.

“It was a great experience playing for Pune and reaching the finals was really nice. It would have been really good if we had won, but we fought hard, we were close. Probably just a shot away”.

Agarwal, who missed out on the playing XI for the final, was present inside the dressing room during the tense moments.

“It was a very calm and composed environment with [Stephen] Fleming there. Everyone knew what they had to do and had roles assigned, all of us were just out there giving positive energy and trusting the playing XI to go for us”.

Roll back the years, and Mayank was just like any other budding cricketer, having started playing the game after watching the Master Blaster in full flow.

“I started playing the game because of Sachin Tendulkar. The way he played the game was unbelievable. Just the way he hit the ball got me excited. I used to play a lot of tennis ball cricket in the backyard. I then progressed to the school team and slowly and steady made the cut”.

Success came early for the Bangalore-born, who played the 2012 edition of the U-19 World Cup, alongside his statemate, KL Rahul.

“Representing your country is always a matter of pride. Not many get the opportunity to represent the country in the World Cup. I had never played that level of cricket”.

