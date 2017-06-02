Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy with side strain

London [U.K], June 2 (ANI): England pacer Chris Woakes has been ruled out of the rest of the Champions Trophy tournament due to a side strain.

The 28-year-old sustained the injury during his side's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Oval on Thursday and was subsequently forced to leave after bowling just two overs.

He later underwent scans which revealed the extent of the injury.

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday's ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England's participation in the tournament," it added.

The ECB further said that replacement for the bowler will be named soon.

However, the likes of Steven Finn and Toby Roland-Jones, who recently made his ODI debut, are among the frontrunners to replace Woakes.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will take on New Zealand in their next group clash at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on June 6. (ANI)