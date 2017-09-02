Wishes pour in for Ishant Sharma as he turns 29

New Delhi [India], Sep 02 (ANI): The Indian fast bowler, Ishant Sharma, turned 29 today and his fellow cricketers left no chance to take on the pacer on his birthday.

Wishes have been pouring for the right-hander on social media from all around. Among all the wishes, Virender Sehwag's tweet was cherry on the cake.

Former Indian opener, known for his quirky Twitter updates, wished Sharma by tweeting, "Happy Birthday @ImIshant .Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed."

Cricket legend and Former Indian Batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed!"

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, wrote,? "Many happy returns of the day to the 'towering' presence of Indian cricket, @ImIshant. A great player on the field, a lot of fun off it."

Ajinkya Rahane, extended his wishes by tweeting, "Wish you a very happy birthday @ImIshant have a great one buddy."

"Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair Have a great day @ImIshant" tweeted Rohit Sharma.

One of the most brilliant bowling performances from Ishant Sharma came at Lord's in 2014 when he bagged career best figures of 7/74 against England in second innings.

Ishant produced a fiery spell of fast bowling and troubled the English batsmen with a number of short deliveries to push them on backfoot.

He eventually picked up 7 wickets to anchor India to a win by 95 runs. (ANI)