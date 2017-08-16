Why Test Cricket did not need a series like India vs Sri Lanka

​

Have you ever wondered why the longest format of the game was called 'Test Cricket"?

It could have been called anything. But no, true to its nature, it got the name, many, many years ago.

Often, terms like revenge make their way into conversations, especially when it comes to traditional rivalries.

Test cricket is war, but not the one where blood is shed, but one which helps the common man differentiate between who's got it and who hasn't, one which helps separate the men from the boys.

It makes cricketers think and elevate their games to the next level.

The England-Pakistan series last year was an excellent example of how the format can bring the best out of teams, if they played with a sense of purpose and attrition.

Yasir Shah and comeback man Mohammad Amir helped Pakistan clinch the first Test at Lord's before the hosts nipped two at Manchester and Edgbaston.

With their backs against the wall, Pakistan made a terrific comeback, led by a double hundred from Younis Khan and squared the series 2-2 at The Oval.

After two miserable tours in 2006 and 2010, this Pakistan team had won the hearts of all who watched them play and it proved to be a fitting farewell for two great players on English territory.

The series between England and Pakistan was closely fought and massively entertaining More

Three months later, another team proved the essence of Test cricket, in another way.

Touring with a side not as experienced as the one in 2008 and 2012, South Africa reached Australia, hoping to erase memories of the previous 12 months, where they had endured a series loss in India and a home series defeat to England.

However, the tide shifted and how.

After Dale Steyn was ruled out of the series in the middle of the opening Test, things got better for the visitors.

The pace bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Abbott and Vernon Philander wreaked havoc in conditions that aided their style of bowling to help the Proteas clinch their third straight series on Australian soil.

For a long time, bowlers, experts and everyone else were craving for a contest between bat and ball and not between bat and bat, as had been the case in most places.

Here was an example of what could happen when the bowlers were given their deserved chance.

The damage caused by the Protean fast bowlers proved to be so telling that the Australian selection panel were forced to make wholesale changes in their setup, post the defeat in the second Test at Hobart.

