Why Kedar Jadhav deserves a place in the Indian team for the 2019 World Cup

Kedar Jadhav has been a late bloomer with his first game for India coming at the age of 29 and although he became a regular at 31 years old, he has been in pretty good form for India lately.

During the recently concluded India-Australia series, Jadhav delivered a couple of good performances that included a half-century in the 4th ODI at Bangalore - although that was eventually was in a losing cause. The 32-year old performed well with the ball in the final ODI too, as he bowled an economical spell of 1/48 from his 10 overs to take the key wicket of Steve Smith.

Jadhav’s performances have been pretty good lately and he sure has made himself a frontrunner for a place in the team for the 2019 World Cup in England.

However, questions are bound to be asked whether Jadhav has what it takes to be in the squad for the World Cup with the likes of Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh still having some firepower left and youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, and Karun Nair in the fray. Here is why Kedar Jadhav should be in the squad for the 2019 World Cup.

A balanced batting style

From the 34 ODIs that Kedar Jadhav has played for India so far, one thing is definitely clear that he can bat as per the situation. We have seen Jadhav display the ability to accelerate the scoring rate, and finishing off matches on many occasions like his quick-fire 120 from 76 deliveries against England at Pune, and also his 90 off 75 later in the same series at Kolkata which India narrowly lost.

Another innings where Jadhav elevated India’s run-rate was during their match against Zimbabwe, where he smashed 105 off just 87 deliveries and helped India reached a total of 276/5 from 82/4.

However, lately, we have also seen Jadhav batting steadily but in a manner that reflects saving his wicket and getting runs in ones and twos rather than going for fours and sixes.

One such incident came very recently in the 4th ODI between India and Australia where he scored 67 from 69 deliveries and didn not take too many risks during the death overs when the asking rate was high.

That day, it led to a loss for India and he did not bat according to the situation, but this kind of innings can definitely help him in the longer run when he will be needed to save his wicket - but that is provided the middle-order crumbles under pressure.

