Why India is on the right track for the World Cup 2019

Michael Clarke was one of the commentators in the recently concluded India-Australia ODI series. Before the third ODI in Indore, the former Australia captain, only in jest, prodded the Indian audience by saying how they would like the series to still be alive for the fourth and fifth ODIs.

As it turned out, India won the series at Indore and eventually clinched it by winning 4 games.

So unstoppable has been this Indian cricket team’s juggernaut that they have now won 6 bilateral series in a row. After the loss in Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue have hammered the West Indies, blanked Sri Lanka and now completely bossed over Australia.

This Indian team is thriving under the aggressive and enthusiastic leadership of Virat Kohli. Every single individual has been assigned a role to play, and more importantly everyone is executing that role to the best of their ability.

The Top Order

This top order seems to be in the best possible shape in recent years. Ever since Rohit Sharma has taken up the opener’s role, his average has transformed to 54.

12 of his 14 hundreds have come as an opener. He finished the series against Australia with an average of 59.20 and also got his customary hundred against the Aussies.

Ajinkya Rahane has also been in scintillating form in Shikhar Dhawan’s absence. The Mumbai batsman scored 4 consecutive fifties in the 5-match series. He was also involved in three back-to-back century opening partnerships with Rohit Sharma.

It was confidently predicted that Shikhar Dhawan would make a comeback when he is available in the next series against New Zealand. However, Rahane has been so impressive against Australia and West Indies, that the Mumbaikar seems set to give the Delhiite tough competition for the opener’s slot for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

With Virat Kohli perched firmly at no. 3 and Rohit immovable as an opener, irrespective of whether Dhawan or Rahane filling up the other opener’s slot, the Indian top order looks set to run like a well-oiled machine.

Middle order

