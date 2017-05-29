Why India should ensure they don’t go the Sri Lankan way of failing to groom youngsters

”Never ever tinker with a settled and winning combination.” It’s a mantra, which is prevalent among most teams across the globe. It’s deemed to be a risky business, chopping and changing when a team is going through a rich vein of form. Hence, most teams prefer to carry on with a set line-up to build on the momentum.

However, the teams change over a period of time and no player is a permanent fixture of a team forever. While a player makes his debut, the retirement is something, which can be delayed to a certain extent, but is inevitable. Therefore, it’s essential to groom youngsters so that they can fill in the void after the senior cricketers bid adieu to the game.

The roadmap

The Champions Trophy is just a couple of days away from the league stage and India- the defending champions will again be one of the teams to watch out for. They are pretty experienced from all the aspects and are strong contenders to lift the cup.

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh patrolling the middle order, the batting line up looks solid and things are in a healthy shape for the Men in Blue. Nevertheless, cricket will continue even after the Champions Trophy and the Indian team management has to put on their thinking caps.

Dhoni and Yuvraj, both at 35 years of age have limited years of cricket remaining ahead of them. Creating their backup is of prime importance and here’s where training of young budding cricketers comes to the fore.

The Sri Lankan way- A No with a Capital N

If India has to take their cricket forward to the next level, the Sri Lankan approach isn’t something they can take insights from. The Lankans stuck to their veterans for way too long and when they hung their boots up, Sri Lankan cricket went into the doldrums.

Let’s take a look into the team performances of Sri Lanka after the big guns decided to call it a day.

Since Muttiah Muralitharan’s last One Day International

Matches Won Lost Tied Win/Loss Average RPO Highest Lowest 163 73 78 2 0.935 31.12 5.28 377 43

Since Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara’s last One Day International

Matches Won Lost Tied Win/Loss Average RPO Highest Lowest 38 13 20 1 0.650 29.91 5.42 377 117

Top five Sri Lankan spinners since Muralitharan’s last One Day International

Player Matches Wicket Average Econmoy Best Bowling Ajantha Mendis 35 63 25.12 5.55 4/51 Sachitra Senanayake 49 53 35.35 4.76 4/13 Sekkuge Prasanna 35 30 51.20 5.38 3/32 Jeevan Mendis 49 24 41.87 5.15 3/15 Suraj Randiv 9 14 31.00 6.01 5/42

It’s pretty evident from the data that with the gradual retirements of their previous gem of a generation, the performances have gone downhill. The win/loss ratio has dropped drastically, especially after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardena’s final One Day International.

Muttiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka’s best spinner till date, has retired after the 2011 World Cup Final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and since then Lankan cricket has struggled to find a frontline spinner for the limited overs format.

For 163 games after the offspinner's retirement, Sachitra Senanayake has played the most matches as a spinner, which shows the dismal state of their talent pool. Indian cricket might land into serious trouble if they follow the footsteps of their neighbour’s footsteps.

Also read: Virender Sehwag asked to apply for coach of Indian cricket team

The players Indian team can groom

Read More