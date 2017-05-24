Why England are front runners for the Champions Trophy

For the second time running, the ICC Champions Trophy has found a host in the British Isles. During the previous two editions which they hosted, England were safely thought not to be carrying the tag of favourites.

Yet, they made it to the final each time in 2004 and 2013 and finished runners-up courtesy of two spirited opponents in West Indies and India, respectively.

Four years later, however, the script is different. There are reasons why the Barmy Army can believe their cricketing heroes hold the edge in the most valuable trophy that 2017 brings (though English fans already have one eye stuck on a potential Ashes triumph Down Under during the winter).

Like the World Cup, which they have hosted the maximum times already – the fifth one is due in two years’ time – England are ahead in staging the Champions Trophy too. And also like the World Cup, England have never had the opportunity to lay their hands on the silverware.

This time, though, there are factors that may overturn their fortunes and add to the World T20 among the ICC trophies in their cabinet.

Tremendous transformation in ODI cricket

It seems ages since England crashed to a second successive defeat against Bangladesh in the 2015 World Cup. Scenes of James Anderson’s stumps being shattered by Rubel Hossain, which gave Bangladesh their final wicket in the group game of the 2015 World Cup, were still fresh in the minds of supporters when an energetic New Zealand team landed in England to face a broken English one-day outfit.

Exactly three months after newly appointed limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan’s side crashed to that shock loss, started a revolution of the one-day set up under the supervision of the commanding pair of Team Director Andrew Strauss and new coach Trevor Bayliss.

From being a jostling batting order which failed to adapt to the demands of modern ODI cricket to becoming a menacing bunch of batsmen who have plundered massive totals in fifty-over cricket since, the story of England’s tremendous transformation deserves a place in the history books.

England had failed to qualify for the quarterfinals at the 2015 World Cup, where they had fallen short of every Test playing nation that they encountered in their six matches of the group stage. The batting lacked the might which white ball cricket begged to possess. That, mingled with a misfiring bowling unit meant England were dumped out of the competition with one game remaining.

But the Black Caps – and the rest of the world – found it bewildering how a change in personnel, both the players as well as the management, proved to be the perfect solution for an acceleration towards being a threatening force in limited-overs cricket.

All of Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ian Bell, Gary Ballance and Ravi Bopara were shown the door for underperforming during cricket’s numero uno event in 2015. In came the young brigade of Ben Stokes, Jason Roy, David Willey, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid as replacements, and their fearless approach towards big hitting and efficacy with the ball turned the tables on their opponents.

In the aftermath of the World Cup disaster, England raked up scores of 300 or more – they breached 350 thrice – in four of the five ODIs against New Zealand in a series which recorded the highest run aggregate ever in a five-match bilateral contest. Aside from that, the hosts touched the 400-run mark anew in the first ODI at Edgbaston and gunned down 350 with six overs to spare at Trent Bridge.

