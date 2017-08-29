Why adopting the T20 mindset in Tests can work for West Indies

The current condition of West Indies cricket is a story of two halves. They are in shambles when it comes to Test cricket but their T20 team is invincible.
The deterioration of West Indies cricket started with the advent of the 21st century and currently, they have sunk to the bottom. The rift between players and administrators is only getting wider while the cricket infrastructure in the island is dying a slow death.
The price of this royal mess is paid by West Indies' Test cricket. The Test team of the island nations looks toothless, directionless and good for nothing. There is lack of experience in the team and the youngsters don't have the spark or the skills to up the ante.
So, how can West Indies turn the tables and bring back their lost glory in the longest format of the game? The answer might lie in their T20 set-up. In the shortest format of the game, the Windies are the world champions and they can take inspiration from this format.
Applying the T20 approach is the only way for West Indies to improve their Test cricket, even though it might seem a bit far-fetched for the test cricket purists. Here, we discuss the reasons that prove why embracing T20 mindset is the solution for repairing the damage in Tests.
#5 Playing to their strengths
When pushed to the corner with little hope left, the best way to bounce back is by playing to one's strengths.
The current West Indies team boasts of several T20 stalwarts who are champions in their respective departments. From the six machine Chris Gayle to Dwayne Bravo, the death over specialist, there is no dearth of T20 talent in the Caribbean islands.
The West Indies cricket management can exploit their short format strength to enhance their Test match skills. They have quality players in all departments and there are numerous match-winners as well.
Lack of confidence and low self-esteem is one of the key reasons for the failure of West Indies in Test cricket. By adopting the T20 approach, the Caribbean cricketers can express themselves in a better manner and hence, will play with more confidence.
#4 Ideal for current times
Test cricket is evolving and in the current situation, it is trying to keep up with the shorter format of the game. Fewer games are ending in draws and the result percentage has increased drastically in Test cricket.
The pitches these days deteriorate quickly and playing on fourth or the fifth day is like walking on a minefield. West Indies lack the skills to negotiate the threat of these conditions and hence their best chance to win a Test is by finishing the match quickly.
In the era of bigger bats and bowlers losing the ability to reverse swing the ball, applying the T20 mindset can change the fortunes for the Caribbean team as this mindset suits the modern conditions.
#3 The best alternative
Practically speaking, the West Indies Test team is running out of ideas. To rekindle their fate in the longest format of the game, they have limited options left.
And, most of these options have been already tried and their results have been pathetic. Except for applying the T20 mindset, the island nations have no other options left.
With nothing to lose, West Indies can experiment liberally. Even if the results of embracing this mindset of T20 are pathetic, it won't make much difference as they are already looking at the wrong end of the barrel.
However, if this approach works, then the benefits are immense. It may well end up rejuvenating West Indies' Test cricket. Thus, in terms of 'risk vs reward', this approach provides more rewards than the risks it involves.
#2 Garner popular support
Cricket is a part of the Caribbean culture. Since ages, this game has been loved by the masses in the West Indies and this popular support is the major reason behind West Indies cricket's terrific run in the past.
Although the current cricket situation of West Indies is anything but satisfactory, the masses still love this sport. The success of CPL has proved that cricket holds a significant place in the Caribbean island.
To turn the tables in the Test format, West Indies have to make red-ball cricket popular once again. And the best way to bring back the masses to watch Test cricket is to play T20 brand of cricket.
The masses love quick, aggressive and entertaining form of cricket and if the West Indies team is able to inject these factors in their Test cricket then they are sure to attract mass support.
If Test cricket becomes popular then more youngsters from the island nation will show interest in playing this format and in the future, West Indies will once again have a pool of skilled cricketers ready to play Test cricket.
#1 Highly impactful
In 2008 at Chennai, Virender Sehwag blasted 83 runs off 68 balls and paved way for a memorable Test win against England while Dough Walters' blitzkrieg of 104 runs off 138 balls prevented Australia from getting routed on the first day against New Zealand in 1974 and eventually won them the game.
Kamran Akmal's 113 at Karachi in 2006 enabled Pakistan to overcome Irfan Pathan's sensational hat-trick and the hosts managed to get a winning total on the board against India. Akmal's adventure lasted for less than three and half hours but it set the tone for the entire match.
This is what T20 mindset does to Test cricket. This aggressive, counter-attacking and refreshing brand of cricket is highly impactful and it changes the fate of the game in no time.
A quality knock or an inspired bowling spell for just one session can have a massive effect on the rest of the match and in this potential lies the beauty of T20 approach.
Even if only a couple of batsmen get going in an inning, West Indies will have a respectable total on the board as their batsmen are highly skilled in the shorter format of this game. The same can be said about the bowling department where they have bowlers who can choke batting orders with their variety and the surprise element.