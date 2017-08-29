Why adopting the T20 mindset in Tests can work for West Indies

​

The current condition of West Indies cricket is a story of two halves. They are in shambles when it comes to Test cricket but their T20 team is invincible.

The deterioration of West Indies cricket started with the advent of the 21st century and currently, they have sunk to the bottom. The rift between players and administrators is only getting wider while the cricket infrastructure in the island is dying a slow death.

The price of this royal mess is paid by West Indies' Test cricket. The Test team of the island nations looks toothless, directionless and good for nothing. There is lack of experience in the team and the youngsters don't have the spark or the skills to up the ante.

So, how can West Indies turn the tables and bring back their lost glory in the longest format of the game? The answer might lie in their T20 set-up. In the shortest format of the game, the Windies are the world champions and they can take inspiration from this format.

Applying the T20 approach is the only way for West Indies to improve their Test cricket, even though it might seem a bit far-fetched for the test cricket purists. Here, we discuss the reasons that prove why embracing T20 mindset is the solution for repairing the damage in Tests.

#5 Playing to their strengths

When pushed to the corner with little hope left, the best way to bounce back is by playing to one's strengths.

The current West Indies team boasts of several T20 stalwarts who are champions in their respective departments. From the six machine Chris Gayle to Dwayne Bravo, the death over specialist, there is no dearth of T20 talent in the Caribbean islands.

The West Indies cricket management can exploit their short format strength to enhance their Test match skills. They have quality players in all departments and there are numerous match-winners as well.

Lack of confidence and low self-esteem is one of the key reasons for the failure of West Indies in Test cricket. By adopting the T20 approach, the Caribbean cricketers can express themselves in a better manner and hence, will play with more confidence.

#4 Ideal for current times

Test cricket is evolving and in the current situation, it is trying to keep up with the shorter format of the game. Fewer games are ending in draws and the result percentage has increased drastically in Test cricket.

