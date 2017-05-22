West Ham extend goalkeeper Adrian's contract until 2019

Britain Football Soccer - West Ham United v Stoke City - Premier League - London Stadium - 5/11/16 West Ham United's Adrian celebrates after West Ham United's Michail Antonio (not pictured) scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien/ Livepic/ Files

REUTERS - West Ham United have activated a clause in goalkeeper Adrian's contract to keep him at the Premier League club until 2019, manger Slaven Bilic has said.

Adrian, who joined West Ham from Spanish side Real Betis in 2013, had three clean sheets in their last five league games and six in 19 appearances.

"Adrian is out of contract but we have an option, and we activated that option," Bilic told reporters on Sunday. "He is our player and we are happy with him."

Bilic also said the club would be looking to add to the squad during the close season but that much of the media speculation about potential targets was wide of the mark.

"Most players are linked with West Ham in the papers. To be fair, the big majority of those rumours, there is no truth in them," he added. "But we have our targets and we are going to try to do them."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)