If I do well now, let's see what happens in the future, says Bijapur Bulls' batting stalwart Mohanram Nidesh

When the Karnataka Premier League 2017 auction came to an end, a lot of fans were left questioning the tactics of the Bijapur Bulls. While they went on to bag a lot of experience in the bowling department in the form of Abhimanyu Mithun, Ronit More, and KC Cariappa, their batting line-up seemed to have a void.

However, ten days into the tournament and it looked like the Bulls’ owner knew exactly what he was doing. Having purchased 31-year-old Mohanram Nidesh, the decision has paid huge dividends.

With scores of 48,46, 33, and 29, Nidesh has turned a lot of heads, as scouts are finally taking note of his performances. With his all-out aggressive approach, Nidesh has decimated opposition bowlers all around the park and hit some massive sixes in the process.

“I was an aggressive batsman since the age of 14 when I was playing junior cricket. Robin Uthappa was my close friend so I’ve learnt a lot from him. In the past one year, there’s been quite a lot of improvement. Before, my head was wobbling a lot when I hit the ball. Now, I have made the adjustment as I keep my head still and watch the ball till the very end.”

With their backs against the wall, Nidesh, along with the experienced Mithun snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against the Bellary Tuskers just a couple of days ago.

With over 60 runs required in just four overs at a staggering required rate of over 15 runs per over, the Mithun-Nidesh duo smashed four sixes in a row to switch the momentum in their favour.

From there on, there was no turning back as the two batsmen continued the destruction and Mithun ended up taking the Bulls home with two maximums in the final over.

“When I went to bat, I just wanted to play a few balls. That’s what I usually do; I like to get my eye in. When I went in, the run-rate was extremely high, my partner at the other end, Dikshanshu Negi, and I had played well in the last match so I thought we could win the game by ourselves. Unfortunately, he got out so I had to take my chances and when Mithun chipped in as well, it all changed."

Along with Nidesh's 33, Mithun smashed 30 off just 10 balls with four huge sixes to his name.

“When he (Mithun) came in, I told him we need to take chances from now. There is no more waiting. Fortunately, when he came in, he hit two sixes in a row which began to change the momentum. After that, I hit two sixes, so it became four in four, and that changed the game completely."

The Bulls are currently on a two game winning streak after losing two closely fought encounters. They have performed supremely well in the bowling and batting department but their fielding has been below par as they have leaked quite a few runs in the middle overs.

“We need to work on our fielding. That is where we are lacking. We have to also concentrate on the dot balls in the middle overs. Apart from that, we are doing good on the field. The team is amazing, comprising fabulous cricketers and everyone is a match-winner,” said Nidesh.

Apart from the KPL, Nidesh has been a part of the domestic circuit for quite a while, having played for Karnataka for more than 15 years now, playing for different age groups as he progressed.

“My cricketing journey started when my dad first bought me a bat when I was a kid. I was picked first for the U-14 side. From there, I went on to play U-16, U-19, U-22, U-25, and the Ranji Trophy, and enrolled at the National Cricket Academy. It has been a good experience so far".

