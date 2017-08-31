Watford sign goalkeeper Karnezis on loan

File photo: Football - Northern Ireland v Greece - UEFA Euro 2016 Qualifying Group F - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland - 8/10/15 Greece's Orestis Karnezis looks dejected after Josh Magennis scored the second goal for Northern Ireland Reuters / Cathal McNaughton Livepic

REUTERS - Watford have completed the signing of Greece international goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis from Italian side Udinese on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old joined Udinese from Greece's Panathinaikos in 2013 and has made over 100 appearances for the Serie A club.

Manager Marco Silva's side now have four keepers fighting for a starting spot, with new recruits Karnezis and Daniel Bachmann, who joined from Stoke City in July, competing with veteran Heurelho Gomes and Romanian Costel Pantilimon.

Karnezis, who has 42 caps for Greece, previously won the Greek league and domestic Cup title with Panathinaikos.

