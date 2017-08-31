Watch: Ambati Rayudu manhandles senior citizen in Hyderabad

What's the story?

In a video which is doing circles on social media, Indian discard Ambati Rayudu was seen manhandling a senior citizen in Hyderabad.

According to reports and the video, Rayudu got into an altercation with a senior citizen while driving his car early in the morning.

Rayudu got out of his car and was heard abusing the man and holding him by his collar and pushing him as well.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time Rayudu has got into an altercation. Known for his fierce nature on the field as well, he was involved in a heated argument with his Mumbai Indians teammate Harbhajan Singh in 2016.

In a match against the Rising Pune Supergiant, Rayudu failed to stop the ball near the boundary thus resulting in a four.

Harbhajan who was clearly annoyed with the fielding effort gave Rayudu a piece of his mind. The 31 year old did not take the criticism well and shouted back at Bhajji. The duo then walked up to each other and it looked like things were about to get ugly, but Harbhajan tried to calm things down by putting his arm around Rayudu.

Rayudu did not have any of it and snubbed Bhajji. However, the two Indian cricketers made sure to make up after the conclusion of the match.

The details:

Rayudu, who made his ODI debut in 2011 would be extremely hard done by the fact that he has hardly got a chance with the Indian cricket team.

He has performed well whenever he was given the opportunity but due to the excessive players fighting for a spot in the middle order, he has always been overlooked.

he has played 34 ODIs for the Men in Blue and has scored 1055 runs at an average of 50.23 with six half centuries and two centuries to his name.

Author's take:

The event which took place was extremely shocking and was not expected from someone who has represented India at the highest level.

He might have a fiery and aggressive nature but should have kept his calm in such a situation and tried to solve the matter with words, rather than his actions.

