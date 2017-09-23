Find out Warner's success mantra against Indian spinners

Indore [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Despite Australia's continuous batting failure in the ongoing five-match ODI series against India, opener David Warner on Saturday brushed aside speculations that the tourists are finding it difficult to read the Virat Kohli-led side's spinners.

A clinical spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah early on, and crippling strikes from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal afterwards, ended the visiting side's hopes of levelling the series as India proved their dominance once again with a 50-run win over Australia in Kolkata to go 2-0 up.

With Australian captain Steve Smith still managing to score a gritty 59 off 79 deliveries, Warner insisted that the defeat has got nothing to do with the batsmen's ability to read the line.

"I find that the players can read them. One or two of the players probably can't see the seam. Players react of the wicket. One needs to have a game plan against spin. When you lose wickets in clumps, one gets tentative. One has to apply pressure," Warner told the reporters.

He, however, admitted that the situation would be quite different, if his side manage to get off to a good start in the upcoming ODI.

"If you get off to a good start and the spinners come on, it is a different ball game. The tempo is different," Warner added.

The Smith-led side have struggled to stitch a decent opening partnership in the first two ODIs, with Australia managing only 15 runs in the rain-curtailed match in Chennai.

And the 30-year-old believes that a great combination of Indian bowling and lack of rhythm on their part had cost them severely.

"We have noticed in the last, sort of 12 months, we've had a batting collapse in both formats. So that is something that we are really going to try and you know work on and what is the answer to that, we don't know; that's just what happens in this game, you know. It will turn around and when it does turn around, it will turn around fast and very well," he said.

It should be noted that reigning world champions Australia have undergone some tremendous changes in the recent times and Warner admitted that they have to work hard and find out a `stable` team if they have to defend the World Cup title.

"We are trying to work, you know, towards this...obviously the next World Cup. We have got about 30 games and that was the same lead up and preparation that we had with the previous team. We have to find a stable team and need to work out what's going to be the best (team) to try and defend the World Cup. So, at the moment, it's a work in progress," he concluded.

Australia will aim to turn the things around for themselves when they head into crucial third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore tomorrow. (ANI)