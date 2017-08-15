Warner retires hurt after being struck by bouncer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 15 (ANI): Australia vice-captain David Warner caused a major scare in the national camp after being hit by bouncer on the neck during intra-squad practice match in Darwin.

The incident took place on day two of the match in Darwin, which is Australia's final tune-up before departing for a two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Warner attempted a hook shot, but he misread a short-pitched delivery from team-mate Josh Hazlewood and was eventually struck on neck and fell to the ground.

However, he was immediately assessed by team doctor Richard Saw and was applied ice packs, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Australia are currently playing a three-day practice match between David Warner XI and Steven Smith XI. The squad will depart for Bangladesh on Friday before playing the first Test, beginning August 27 in Dhaka. (ANI)