Want to play till 2019 Ashes:Stuart Broad

London [UK], August 22 (ANI): Pacer Stuart Broad, who recently surpassed Sir Ian Botham in the list of England's all-time Test wicket-takers, has said he wants to play till 2019 Ashes series.

Broad moved past Botham's tally of 383 wickets in the first-Test win against West Indies at Edgbaston.

"I'm 31 now and still feel like I have quite a bit of cricket left in me," the Independent quoted Broad as saying.

"I'm loving the energy around this team, I'm loving being part of it. I've hopefully, touch wood, got a few more miles in the tank," he added.

The 31-year-old is now only behind his longstanding new-ball partner James Anderson, who has 492 wickets to his name.

When asked if he meant that he would be around for 2019, Broad answered, "Oh God, yes, I hope so. I'll be just turned 33. Jimmy is 35 so I'd certainly hope my performances will keep improving to be a part of that Ashes for sure."

The right-arm pacer finished with 3-34 in the second innings and 5-81 in the match as England took 19 wickets to thrash West Indies by an innings and 209 runs inside three day in their inaugural day/night on Saturday.

Broad further said that he is not someone who looks too far ahead.

"I'm not someone who looks too far ahead because I think it slows you down as a performer," he said.

"This winter is a hugely exciting one because I think that series is going to be a belter with two teams that look really similar. But obviously I have hunger to go further than that," he added.

England, who hold the Ashes, travel to Australia for a five-match series that begins in November. The sides meet again in England in 2019. (ANI)