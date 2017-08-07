I want to go back to enjoying my cricket, says Chris Lynn

​

Chris Lynn talks about his plans to boost the positive results of his shoulder surgery More

​

What's the story?

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is on the road to recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League earlier this year. He decided to undergo a surgery in order to prevent multiple injuries from impeding his career.

While talking to the Courier Mail about his injury, Lynn stated that he chose the option which will prove to be the best for him in the long run. "It's a short-term loss for a long-term gain. They ('career-ending') are words you don't want to hear but they are down that path. I've got to be more cautious and have more smarts about how I go about things", said Lynn.

He also added, "I want to play through tournaments and hopefully make a mark and be fully fit for 12 months. I want to put the shoulder injury to bed. I want to go back to enjoying my cricket and being pain-free."

In case you didn't know...

Lynn has suffered multiple injuries on his left shoulder in the past two years. He had dislocated his shoulder while playing in the 2015 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup and again while playing against Sri Lanka in 2016.

His third injury was a result of his miscalculated dive when he attempted to take a catch while playing against Mumbai Indians in IPL. His injury caused him to be ruled out of next few matches.

The details...

After having undergone a 'shoulder replacement' surgery, Lynn is currently following his fitness regime religiously. He is determined to regain complete strength so that he can resume batting.

Talking about the change in his attitude post the surgery, Lynn clearly mentioned that he will continue to bat in the same manner. However, he is hopeful of being able to slightly alter the dynamics of his batting.

What's next?

Owing to his post-surgery rehabilitation program, Lynn's involvement in other tournaments is doubtful. According to the reports, he is expected to miss the first half of the upcoming Big Bash League.

Author's take

Lynn's dedication to the game is demonstrated by the attempts made by this 27-year-old on the field. Moreover, his power strokes have always been a boon.

He cannot risk these injuries that carry the potential of terminating his cricket career all-together.

Lynn might need to undergo another surgery in which he shouldn't hesitate. After all, surgeries will only help him speed up his recovery process. He must also learn to be more careful on the field, as staving off bigger injuries will be vital.

​