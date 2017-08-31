Virender Sehwag feels Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina should play ODI cricket

The 38-year-old also said that MS Dhoni is the clear choice for 2019 World Cup.

The former Indian batsman believes that Yuvraj Singh can still fit into the Indian ODI side

What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag believes that the Indian ODI batting line up can definitely use either Suresh Raina or Yuvraj Singh to boost its middle order and add experience to the team.

"If the top-order fails, then either of these two, batting with Dhoni, could be very useful. The youngsters need a lot of time to gain experience," he stated in a conversation with the Times of India.

Criticising the new rotation policy the national selectors have adopted, he said, "The best players should play and look to win the series. The more series you win, your ranking stays healthy."

"The upcoming limited overs series against Australia is a very important series. It shouldn't be used to just find a core group. Virat can certainly experiment against Sri Lanka because he knows they are not a strong team," the 38-year-old added.

In case you didn't know...

Will the left-handed duo make a comeback to the Indian blues?

Both Singh and Raina were in contention to make it to the 15-man squad that was announced for the ongoing Sri Lankan tour. However, both of them did not get a peek in when the announcement was made eventually.

The selectors claimed that Singh had been 'rested' for the tour, while the reason for Raina's snub remained under the carpet. However, it was later reported that he had allegedly failed the yo-yo test that was a part of the fitness trials before the selection.

The details

Sehwag also believes that Dhoni should be given an extended rope until the 2019 World Cup, as India still need the services of the former captain. He added that if the selectors want to give opportunities to youngsters in place of Dhoni, that should be done only after the world-stage tournament.

He also suggested that testing the bench of the squad can be done through careful scheduling of the India 'A' tours. According to the former opening batsman, this will serve the purpose of nurturing these players while also ensuring that the combination of the primary team isn't disturbed.

What's next?

India will play three more games (two ODIs, one T20I) on the Sri Lankan tour before heading back to the subcontinent. They will be back in action immediately when they host Australia for a limited-overs tour that will officially commence on September 17.

Sehwag said that the Australian tour should not be used as a testing pad to develop the core of the Indian team. He believes that it is an important series that must be taken seriously.

Author's take

While the experience that Singh and Raina possess might come handy for India in the World Cup, fitness is a criterion that cannot be compromised when it comes to international cricket.

The fourth spot in the batting order is still up for grabs, and if one of the two left-handers can work on their fitness and form, they have a substantial chance of grabbing on to it.

