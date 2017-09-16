Virender Sehwag 'troubled' by the way Anil Kumble was made to exit

​

What's the story?

Flamboyant Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has expressed his disappointment at the manner in which head coach Anil Kumble was made to quit the post. Lauding his former team-mate's coaching ability, the 38-year-old revealed that he had tried to bridge the gap between the legendary leg-spinner and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"I was definitely troubled by the way Anil Kumble was made to exit. If both (Kumble and Kohli) of them stayed together and they could get along again it would be good. But probably the circumstances were not that he [Kumble] could stay," Sehwag told India TV.

He added, "And the biggest thing was Anil Kumble resigned himself. Possibly it was not a good time for Anil Kumble and hence he had to go. Otherwise, there was no better and more capable coach than him."

The Background

Even though he had been consistently producing results with the Indian team almost right throughout his tenure, Kumble vacated the role of head coach upon insisting that his relationship with Kohli had become 'untenable'.

Following India's hefty defeat in the Champions Trophy campaign, he pulled himself out of the race for the top job. Eventually, Ravi Shastri succeeded the iconic spinner at the helm of affairs.

The heart of the matter

Pertinently, Sehwag had also been in the running for Indian team's head coach. Quashing aside allegations that he submitted a two-line CV, the attacking opener reiterated that his presentation was detailed and contained a clear road-map for the side.

Affirming that he applied for the post only upon the insistence of BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary and General Manager MV Sridhar, Sehwag declared that he was not interested in the highly coveted position. The right-hander divulged that he submitted his application only after consulting with Kohli and confirming that Shastri would not apply for the job. However, as it turned out, the erstwhile all-rounder threw his hat in the ring too and subsequently landed the post.

What's next?

Having signed a contract till the 2019 World Cup in England & Wales, Shastri will have his task cut out in the coming months. Although his stint with the Indian team has started on an impeccable note (clean sweep of Sri Lanka away from home), tougher challenges await Kohli's team next year. Meanwhile, Kumble continues to be the Chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee.

Author's take

Sehwag's words encapsulate the way in which Kumble's tenure was forced to come to an end. India's highest ever wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs certainly deserved better than having to face immense scrutiny from various quarters. When all is said and done, Shastri will be looking to implement his ideas and take Indian cricket to newer heights in the near future.

