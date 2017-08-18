Virat Kohli vs Steven Smith: Who is the better captain?

​

Virat Kohli vs Steven Smith: Who's the better captain?

Two superstars of the modern game, Virat Kohli and Steven Smith have taken the world by storm through their consistent performances, first as batsmen and now as captains.

Both have lived a somewhat similar story on the international stage: Kohli’s surge began with the tour of Australia in 2011-12, while Smith regained – and then cemented – his place in the side on the India tour in 2013.

Since the Adelaide Test on that visit Down Under, where Kohli got his maiden Test hundred, he averages a healthy 52.42 and after Smith returned to Australia’s Test side in the third Test at Mohali four years ago, he has not missed a single match for his country, averaging a staggering 64.83 during the period.

In one-day cricket too, the leaders of their respective nations have left an imprint in the last half-decade.

Since Kohli’s rapid emergence as a mature number three in 2012, he scores at a shade under 60 per match, while Smith’s comeback to the ODI side in 2014 has also reaped rich results with runs at nearly 52 per game.

Regarded as two of the Big Four – Joe Root and Kane Williamson are the others – both Kohli and Smith have a long way to go and win many more honours for their teams.

Here is a statistical comparison of their captaincy.

Overall Record

Statistically, Kohli is a better captain than Smith in both Tests as well as ODIs

In terms of win percentage, Kohli clearly beats his Australian counterpart Smith, with the Indian leading with 65.52 and Smith having only 50. However, the majority of Kohli’s matches – 16 out of 29 – as captain have come in friendly conditions at home, while Smith has only led in 15 home games out of a total of 24.

In terms of ODI leadership as well, Kohli, despite having led in 11 lesser games, has a win percentage of 73 in comparison to Smith, who sits at 56. However, in T20 cricket, both have an equal – and exact – win percent of 50. So, when overall records of the two modern giants are matched, Kohli clearly leads the way across formats.

(This table shows the overall statistics of Kohli and Smith as captains across all three formats)

