Virat Kohli turns down multi-crore soft drink deal

What’s the story?

Team India captain Virat Kohli’s fitness standards are unmatched: the 28-year-old’s fat to fit story post-IPL 2012 has been well documented. He recently gave another example of his strong principles by rejecting a multi-crore soft drink deal, confessing to The Hindu that aerated drinks find no mention in his diet, and he would not endorse something that he himself doesn’t consume.

“When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that”.

“If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it just because I’m getting money out of it,” Kohli had told CNN IBN in the past.

In case you didn’t know…

Kohli started off as a chubby teenager, and despite making his way into the Indian team, wasn’t exactly the fittest. A change came after IPL 2012, when he adopted a strict exercise regime after realising he had to do more than just perform with the bat if he intended to become a successful cricketer.

The heart of the matter

Apart from the soft-drink brand deal, Kohli endorses a number of big names like PUMA, MRF and has his official value marked at over $100 million, second in India only to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

He has, in the past, confessed that he would not endorse something that he doesn't consume.

Apart from the big names, Kohli has his own line of clothing (Wrogn) and fitness centres (Chisel).

Parallels from history

In 2001, Badminton star Pullela Gopichand had also turned down a similar offer, attributing yoga and a strict diet for his success, one that he believed wouldn’t be swayed by a lucrative offer, even though he used to long for aerated drinks as a kid.

Author’s take

Far from the image of a brash and fiery youngster when he first started, Kohli has evolved into a mature leader, admirably captaining the Indian side to success in all three formats. The 28-year-old is aware of the fact that his each move is closely followed by millions of fans, especially the youth, who try to imitate him any which way possible.

By shunning the soft-drink deal, Kohli is making sure that others also follow his strong fitness principles: the effects of the dissolved sugar and acids in aerated drinks is said to be detrimental to dental health as well insulin levels.

