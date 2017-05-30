Which Virat Kohli will turn up for the 2017-18 Season?

1st ODI, India vs England, Pune, 15 January 2017

Score 63-4. Dhoni has just been dismissed. The original target of 351, now reads 288 off 229. Kohli is batting on 27*. India’s trio of all-rounders, relatively unfancied, to follow. Kohli scores his 17th hundred in a run-chase, but the hero of the day is Kedar Jadhav whose prominence in the 200-run stand with the skipper took the game away from the opposition.

Kohli, the batsman, extends his incredible record of successful hundreds in run-chases to 17, but Kohli the captain (leading in only his 18th ODI) found a bankable lower-middle order batsman; the latter more critical as there arer only two more games to play before India defends its Champions Trophy title in England later in the year.

1st Test, India vs Australia, Pune, 23-25 February 2017

An extraordinarily dry surface greets the opening contest of the big ticket series. India dismiss Australia for 260 after losing the toss. Kohli walks in to bat at 44-2. Two balls later, he is back in the pavilion, falling to the juicy drive-inducing length from Mitchell Starc.

India folds for 105, conceding a sizeable, potentially match-winning lead to the visitors. Kohli’s opposite number, Steve Smith, scores a special hundred in the 3rd innings on a precarious pitch and an attack comprising of Jadeja and Ashwin.

India offer no resistance with the bat in the second innings as well and India lose its first test match of the season. Skipper Kohli has lost only his 3rd test match, and a first after 18 months. India fight back in the second test and level the series.

The top order batsman is injured while fielding in the 3rd test (which is drawn) and misses out of the final, series-deciding test. India reclaims the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Dharmasala and the long, successful home season concludes (Matches - 13, Won - 10, Draws - 2, Loss - 1). Kohli’s tally for the series is just 46 runs in 5 innings.

34th Match, Indian Premier League, RPS vs RCB, Pune, 29 April 2017

Captains with contrasting fortunes and opportunities face off once again after two months at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium. Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) are looking at two points to get closer to the top-4 finish, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are seeking a win just to keep the spirits and self-belief going.

Kohli puts RPS in to bat on a slowish pitch and a 4 pm start. Good tight death bowling restricts the score to 157.

However, RCB’s horror season finds a new low - the team ends up scoring 96/9 in 20 overs; despite Kohli’s 55. RCB’s season ends with merely 3 wins in 14 matches. On a personal front Kohli’s season with the bat reads 308 runs in 10 knocks; which by his high standards is nearly average.

2017 has been as heterogeneous for Kohli in terms of form and results as much as Pune pitch has changed its character! The man who couldn’t do anything wrong with the bat in 2016, has had a slightly contrasting 2017 thus far. Terms like introspection, lessons learnt have made it to his speeches in press conferences.

