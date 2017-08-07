When Virat Kohli met The Great Khali!

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): After clinching a comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test which helped India attain unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, Team India skipper Virat Kohli caught up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler The Great Khali. The Indian skipper expressed his joy on his Twitter handle and said, "It was great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!"

The 'Men in Blue' thumped the struggling Sri Lankan team once again in the ongoing three-Test series, wrapping up the victory in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) by an innings and 53 runs. After kissing the glory on 'Friendship Day', the 28-year-old met 'The Great Khali', aka Dalip Singh Rana. The two teams will now play the final Test beginning August 12 before starting off with the five-match ODI series and a lone T20. And considering the quality, or the lack of it, of the Sri Lankan team, the visitors will look to complete a clean sweep in Pallekele (Kandy), where the third Test will be played (ANI)