Virat Kohli honours journalist ahead of his 100th Test match

What's the story?

A day before the start of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, Indian captain Virat Kohli made a great gesture as he felicitated renowned cricket scribe R Kaushik, who will be covering his 100th Test match as a journalist.

Kohli honoured Mr. Kaushik by presenting him an Indian team's practice jersey signed by all the players and support staff and praised him for his service towards the sport.

"It is a great achievement and I think you are one of those I always enjoyed answering to because who truly understand the game, not looking for any masala. This Indian jersey is specially signed for you and I am really happy to present this to you and I hope you continue with your good work," said Kohli after the press conference a day before the match.

In case you didn't know...

India take on Sri Lanka in the second Test match at the SSC in Colombo. After winning the first Test by 304 runs, Indian skipper Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first on a wicket that looks good to bat on early on in the game and is expected to assist the spinners later in the game.

R Kaushik, who is working as the Managing Editor of a famous cricket website in India, is a veteran as he has been in this field for almost three decades. Outstanding description of the game and in-depth analysis combined with simple writing are something that defines him.

Congrats to my dear friend & a passionate journalist @kausheek68 on his 100th test match???? ????is a article written by kaushik 27 years back???? pic.twitter.com/GTO9buYCPN — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 3, 2017

Apart from honouring Mr. Kaushik, Kohli also spoke on various aspects ahead of the Test including the nature of the pitch, possible team combination, return of KL Rahul after he missed the first Test due to illness etc.

This match is not only a landmark Test for Mr.Kaushik, but also for India's best batsman in this format, Cheteshwar Pujara, who will be playing his 50th Test for the country.

Author's Take

Without a doubt, playing in 100 Test matches is a big achievement. Likewise, covering 100 Test matches is also one. Not many journalists cover those many Test matches from the venue.

It is very good to see the Indian team encouraging these small things and motivate the concerned individuals. At the same time, it is also a great gesture by Kohli to honour Mr. Kaushik with a jersey and praise him ahead of his landmark Test.

