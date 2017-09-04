Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in ICC ODI rankings

​

Will Kohli become the greatest ODI player ever? More

​

Indian cricketers gained a lot of points in the latest ICC ODI rankings for the batsmen and bowlers after the team's 5-0 series win over Sri Lanka. Skipper Virat Kohli, who was at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for the batsmen even before the start of the series, gained 14 points and took himself to 887 points, equaling Sachin Tendulkar's 887 points for the highest ODI rating points by an Indian batsman.

Apart from Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and his predecessor as the Indian captain, MS Dhoni, moved into the top 10 of the batsmen's rankings after having a memorable series that saw them scoring 302 runs and 162 runs respectively.

Rohit, who was 14th before the start of the series, gained five slots to reach the ninth place while Dhoni gained two places to 10th position. Australia's David Warner continues to be second in the ICC ODI batsmen's ranking followed by South Africa's AB de Villiers and England's Joe Root.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged the Player of the series for taking 15 wickets in five matches, jumped 27 places from 31st to reach a career best fourth position in the ICC ODI rankings for the bowlers. Australia duo of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc with South African spinner Imran Tahir sandwiched in between them are the only bowlers who are above Bumrah on the list.

Slow left-arm spinner Axar Patel too saw a rise in the position as he moved from 20th to tenth in the latest rankings.

Hardik Pandya (gained two places to 61st), Kuldeep Yadav (moved 21 places to 89th) and Yuzvendra Chahal (jumped 55 places to 99th) are other India bowlers to gain in the rankings.

In the ICC ODI team rankings, India remains at the third position in spite of gaining three points for their series win over Sri Lanka.

​