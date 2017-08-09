Virat Kohli Centuries: Top 5 tons hit by the Indian Captain Overseas

​

Virat Kohli, undoubtedly, is one of the greatest batsmen to have graced the golden pages of cricket history. We have seen him scripting some of the most spectacular knocks since he made his debut in the national colours in 2008.

He went from strength to strength as his career progressed. Nine years down the line he is leading India in all three formats of the game with utmost passion and desire to win everything. When he made his debut, it could be seen that this flamboyant, confident and aggressive character was not one to be bogged down by anybody or anything.

And that is visible now as even the pressure of captaincy and off-field criticisms haven’t had any effect on his game. He is a real run machine as he deals in centuries most of the times. He has treated us with mesmerizing centuries on numerous occasions.

When most Indian batsmen fail to perform overseas, he raised the bar there also hitting ton after ton. Let us now have a look at five of those occasions when he treated the fans with scintillating centuries in overseas conditions.

#5) 119 vs. South Africa | 1st Test at Johannesburg, December 2013

The general notion is that Indian batsmen are not that good when it comes to batting in overseas conditions, especially in places like South Africa and England. It becomes tougher for Indian batsmen who are pretty new to the team and lack that experience of playing in those conditions.

However, lack of experience in South African conditions mattered the least to Virat Kohli as he made his way to a century in the very first Test as Johannesburg.

India were in deep trouble having lost both their openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay, for 24 runs after batting first. However, Virat Kohli partnered with Cheteshwar Pujara to get the Indian innings back on track.

He stitched a 89-run stand with Pujara and then a 68-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane to recover the innings. He was standing like a wall at one end but was falling short of partners at the other.

He mixed caution with aggression beautifully and kept hitting boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard ticking. Finally he was dismissed for 119 (281) with India's score reading 219/5.

India collapsed soon for a total of 280 runs and Rahane was the second highest scorer after Kohli with 47 runs to his name. That gives an idea of how well Kohli batted as compared to other batsmen.

The match was drawn in the end as South Africa managed to save the match by a narrow margin. Kohli had even scored 96 in the second innings.

#4) 141 vs. Australia, 1st Test-Border Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide, December 2014

