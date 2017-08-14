Virat Kohli captaincy record in Tests: Top 5 Test wins

​

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni bid adieu to Test Cricket in December 2014, Virat Kohli took over the leadership role. While there were no doubts about his credentials with the willow, there were speculations regarding the manner in which he would embrace the captain's role.

It’s almost been three years and Kohli is yet to lose a Test series. In 29 games, the Indian team boasts of a win percentage of 64.29 with 18 victories under the captaincy of the swashbuckling batsman from New Delhi.

In our article, we have figured out five of his best wins as the skipper of the Indian Test team

#5 India vs Sri Lanka- August 2015 - Colombo

India didn’t have the greatest of starts in the Test series against Sri Lanka, when their batting collapsed while chasing a modest target in the fourth innings of the first test.

Kohli was pretty new to Test leadership and the road forward in the series was an opportunity for him to manifest his mettle and temperament.

He did it in style and guided India to a rampaging victory by a staggering margin of 278 runs in the second Test at Colombo. After setting the Lankans a target of 412 runs, India shot them out for 134 runs to draw level in the series.

Although the Indian skipper failed in the second innings, he compiled a breezy knock of 78 runs from 107 balls that included eight classical boundaries and a monstrous six.

#4 India vs South Africa- December 2015- New Delhi

India, with a couple of wins in the first three Tests of the series, had already taken an unassailable lead in the series. The fourth and final Test at New Delhi was a mere formality. Nevertheless, it fetched Virat Kohli’s men with their most comprehensive victory of the series by 337 runs.

South Africa tried their hearts out to defy India the victory, but the Men in Blue were too good to be perturbed. Ajinkya Rahane notched up a couple of centuries on the back of which India posted decent scores in both the innings.

South Africa were outclassed - and cheaply on both occasions, and India claimed the series 3-0. Virat Kohli scored 42 runs and 88 runs respectively, which helped India put runs on the board.

#3 India vs Australia - March 2017- Bengaluru

