Virat Kohli believes that Ajinkya Rahane is a lot more relaxed after the West Indies series

What’s the story?

The Indian team has performed exceptionally well in the last couple of months and quite expectantly, it has drawn positive comments from skipper Virat Kohli. In a latest interaction with the media, Kohli heaped praises on Ajinkya Rahane, his batting positions and the benefits Rahane has reaped out of the Man-of-the-Series award against the West Indies.

"We certainly back him (Rahane) because he has been shifted around a bit in the batting order, which is not healthy for a guy, who likes to open in the shorter format. I think he (Rahane) is much more relaxed after that West Indies series. Yes he felt the pressure before but he has overcome that now. He is enjoying his cricket," Kohli said

Kohli also mentioned about Rahane’s role in the Indian team and his chances of staying put in his position in the team. "Shikhar Dhawan is an impact player. Shikhar and Rohit, we know what they have done (achieved) in the past together. We understand their potential also Jinks (Rahane's nickname) understands that at this stage, he is the third opener in the team," Kohli mentioned.

In case you didn’t know...

In India’s recent tour to the West Indies, Ajinkya Rahane was absolutely brilliant for his team as he turned out to be the highest run-scorer for the team. In 5 games, the Mumbai batsman notched up 336 runs at a staggering average of 67.20 that included 3 half-centuries and a century.

The details

Quite rightly, the sterling performances have earned him a spot in the upcoming One Day International series against Sri Lanka. Kohli has already mentioned that Rahane is the third opener of the team in the series. Therefore, provided either of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gets injured, Rahane might get an opportunity

What’s next?

The first ODI will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. While India will be looking to replicate the same form they showed against the West Indies, Sri Lanka will be looking to make amends for a series drubbing at the hands of Zimbabwe, last month.

Author’s take

Ajinkya Rahane has been kind of a floater in the batting line up in the limited overs format. He has opened for India and also has batted down the order. It’s a bit harsh on the batsman as it hardly defined a proper role of the Mumbaikar.

On the other hand, one can’t afford to sit out the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan who has taken India off to healthy starts on numerous occasions. All we can hope is for Rahane to cement his spot in the lineup, though it doesn’t look like a reality at least for the time being.

