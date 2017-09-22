Virat Kohli's professional CV

18, abc street,
Uttam Nagar, New Delhi
9xxxxxxxx0
xxxxxxxxx@abc.com
Virat Kohli
SKILLS
Aggressive, goal-oriented, focused, committed, courageous, reliable with the bat, perfect team player, workaholic, passionate, persevering, born leader and humble.
EXPERIENCE
Player, Delhi Cricket Team and North Zone
February 2006-Present
- Scored 2249 runs in 32 FC matches
- Scored 1442 runs in 34 List A matches
- Scored 694 runs in 22 T20 matches
Player, Indian Cricket Team
August 2008-Present
- Scored 15172 runs in 307 International matches
- Scored 44 centuries and 76 fifties across all three formats
Captain, Indian Cricket Team
January 2017-Present
- Took India to number one in the ICC Test rankings
- Has won 50 matches across all three formats
Player/Captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore
April 2008-Present
- Scored 4418 runs in 149 matches at an average of 37.44 and a strike-rate of 130.
EDUCATION
Vishal Bharti Public School, New Delhi
Savier Convent, New Delhi
AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS
- Second on the list of most ODI centuries (30 in 187 innings) in spite of playing 265 innings less
- Fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in ODIs
- Fastest Indian and third fastest in the world to reach 4,000 runs in ODIs
- Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 5000, 6000, 7000 runs in ODIs
- Fastest in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs
- Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 10, 15, 20, 25 centuries in ODIs
- Fastest to reach 30 centuries in ODIs.
- Fastest to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is
- Fastest to reach 15,000 international runs
- Scored the fastest century by an Indian batsman (52 balls)
- Five Man of the Match and one Man of the Series awards in Tests
- 25 Man of the Match and three Man of the Series awards in ODIs
- 10 Man of the Match and five Man of the Series awards in T20Is
- Scored the most runs in an IPL season (973)
- Most centuries in a single IPL season (4)
- Scored the most runs by an Indian batsman in T20s (6942)
- Most ODI centuries while chasing (18)
- Most ODI centuries in successful run chases (16)
- Involved in most 200-run partnerships in ODIs (9)
- Most fifties in T20Is (17)
- In 2016, became the only batsman in history to have an average of over 50 in all three formats of the game
- Most runs in T20Is while chasing
- Averages 84.66 while chasing in T20Is, highest by any batsman
- Average of 100.02 in successful chases in ODIs, highest by any batsman
- First captain to score three Test centuries in his first three innings as a captain
- Only batsman to score 600 runs in T20I in a calendar year
- Was a part of the ICC ODI world XI in 2012, 2014 and 2016
- Awarded the ODI player of the year in 2012
- Led India to its longest unbeaten streak in Tests (19)
- Most consecutive wins by an Indian captain across all three formats (10)
- Led India to its most consecutive series wins in Tests (8)
- Fastest Indian to register 50 wins as a captain
- Only Indian captain to register eight ODI wins on the trot thrice