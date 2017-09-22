Virat Kohli's professional CV

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian

Virat Kohli is already on his way to greatness

18, abc street,

Uttam Nagar, New Delhi

9xxxxxxxx0

xxxxxxxxx@abc.com

Virat Kohli

SKILLS

Aggressive, goal-oriented, focused, committed, courageous, reliable with the bat, perfect team player, workaholic, passionate, persevering, born leader and humble.

EXPERIENCE

Player, Delhi Cricket Team and North Zone

February 2006-Present

  • Scored 2249 runs in 32 FC matches
  • Scored 1442 runs in 34 List A matches
  • Scored 694 runs in 22 T20 matches

Player, Indian Cricket Team

August 2008-Present

  • Scored 15172 runs in 307 International matches
  • Scored 44 centuries and 76 fifties across all three formats

Captain, Indian Cricket Team

January 2017-Present

  • Took India to number one in the ICC Test rankings
  • Has won 50 matches across all three formats

Player/Captain, Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 2008-Present

  • Scored 4418 runs in 149 matches at an average of 37.44 and a strike-rate of 130.

EDUCATION

Vishal Bharti Public School, New Delhi

Savier Convent, New Delhi

AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

  • Second on the list of most ODI centuries (30 in 187 innings) in spite of playing 265 innings less
  • Fastest Indian to reach 1,000 runs in ODIs
  • Fastest Indian and third fastest in the world to reach 4,000 runs in ODIs
  • Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 5000, 6000, 7000 runs in ODIs
  • Fastest in the world to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs
  • Fastest Indian and second fastest in the world to reach 10, 15, 20, 25 centuries in ODIs
  • Fastest to reach 30 centuries in ODIs.
  • Fastest to reach 1,000 runs in T20Is
  • Fastest to reach 15,000 international runs
  • Scored the fastest century by an Indian batsman (52 balls)
  • Five Man of the Match and one Man of the Series awards in Tests
  • 25 Man of the Match and three Man of the Series awards in ODIs
  • 10 Man of the Match and five Man of the Series awards in T20Is
  • Scored the most runs in an IPL season (973)
  • Most centuries in a single IPL season (4)
  • Scored the most runs by an Indian batsman in T20s (6942)
  • Most ODI centuries while chasing (18)
  • Most ODI centuries in successful run chases (16)
  • Involved in most 200-run partnerships in ODIs (9)
  • Most fifties in T20Is (17)
  • In 2016, became the only batsman in history to have an average of over 50 in all three formats of the game
  • Most runs in T20Is while chasing
  • Averages 84.66 while chasing in T20Is, highest by any batsman
  • Average of 100.02 in successful chases in ODIs, highest by any batsman
  • First captain to score three Test centuries in his first three innings as a captain
  • Only batsman to score 600 runs in T20I in a calendar year
  • Was a part of the ICC ODI world XI in 2012, 2014 and 2016
  • Awarded the ODI player of the year in 2012
  • Led India to its longest unbeaten streak in Tests (19)
  • Most consecutive wins by an Indian captain across all three formats (10)
  • Led India to its most consecutive series wins in Tests (8)
  • Fastest Indian to register 50 wins as a captain
  • Only Indian captain to register eight ODI wins on the trot thrice