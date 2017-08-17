Vinod Rai led panel want the Supreme Court to remove BCCI office bearers

​

What’s the Story?

The Committee of Administrators (COA), led by Vinod Rai, has recently sought a few approvals from the Supreme Court in their fifth status report.

One of them is removal of a couple of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) office-bearers in acting President CK Khanna and secretory Amitabh Chaudhary.

As per the COA, the decision was made in the wake of the office-bearer’s inability to comply with the terms of the Lodha Panel reforms. “It is only fair that the current office-bearers be treated in the same manner because a further period of six months have elapsed since the said office-bearers submitted their undertakings and reforms mandated by Hon’ble Court have still not been implemented. It is clear that current office-bearers are not in position to make good on their undertakings and ensure that reforms mandated by this Hon’ble Court is implemented.”- the COA mentioned in their report.

The COA also referred to how the office bearers misconstrued the Supreme Court’s order on July 24 and ousted Rahul Johri, the CEO of the BCCI, from the Special General Meeting (SGM) on July 26. "After the attendance register was signed, the CEO and the other administrative staff including the legal team of the BCCI was asked to leave the meeting on the purported basis that the order dated July 24, 2017 passed by this Hon’ble Court only permits office bearers to attend the same"- the report read

In case you didn’t know…

The BCCI has previously been accused of being disrespectful to the reforms of Supreme Court ratified Justice RM Lodha Committee. The BCCI has now been resisting the reforms for the last one year.

The BCCI was supposed to follow the reforms from July last year. However, their actions of ignorance hasn’t gone down well with the Lodha Panel.

The Details

The report also blamed the BCCI office-bearers for contempt of court and described the matters as impracticable and difficult, which deserve the apt consequences.

The report also mentioned about BCCIs failure to appoint an Ombudsman after the end of Justice A.P Shah’s tenure in September 2016

What’s next?

It’s been over a year since the Lodha reforms was released. However, it will be interesting to see the actions of the Supreme Court regarding this after repeated ignorance of the reforms by the Indian cricket board.

Author’s Take

Conflicts of opinions, interests are pretty common during any sort of interactions. Also, there’s also a huge possibility of words being miss-interpreted, which doesn’t help the cause of a smooth conversation and relation either.

Intervention of the Supreme Court and removal of the office-bearers might also make things uglier in the future. All we can hope is for the BCCI and the COA to come to a mutual consent and settle the issue as early as possible.

