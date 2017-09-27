Vince, Ballance recalled in England's Ashes squad

London [U.K], Sept 27 (ANI): James Vince and Gary Ballance have been recalled in the 16-man England squad for the five-match Ashes Test series against Australia, beginning November 23 in Brisbane.

Vince has been named in the squad 12 months following a run of seven Tests during which he averaged just 19 in the two series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

While all-rounder Ben Stokes has been retained in the squad despite his arrest in Bristol on Monday morning, Tom Westley has been left out of the squad.

The uncapped trio of Craig Overton, Ben Foakes and Mason Crane are also featuring in the Ashes squad.

Overton seems to have got the national selectors' attention after bagging 46 wickets at an average of 22 for Somerset this year.

Surrey's Foakes will provide back up to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps while 20-year-old Crane comes in to support Moeen Ali.

Describing the upcoming tour to Australia as the `ultimate test` for his side, national selector James Whitaker said that he had provided skipper Joe Root and coach Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas.

"A tour of Australia is the ultimate test for our squad. We have provided Joe Root and Trevor Bayliss with a well-balanced squad with options in all areas.After a successful summer, having won the Test series against South Africa and West Indies, there is real competition for places and we have selected a squad that will work hard and compete against Australia, aiming to win the Ashes," the Guardian quoted Whitaker as saying.

It should be noted that former New Zealand seamer Shane Bond has been roped in as fast bowling consultant for the first two Tests, while Paul Collingwood will also join the coaching staff.

The England squad is as follows:

Joe Root (capt), Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Mason Crane, Craig Overton.(ANI)