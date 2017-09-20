Video: Steve Smith's perfect response to Glenn Maxwell

​

A few days ago, gaming giants Big Ant Studios had announced the release of a fully-fledged Ashes Cricket Game which will be released in November.

Having obtained the appropriate licenses from Cricket Australia and the England Cricket Board, the studio is now focusing on building the appearance and in-game likeness of each cricketer through a complex recording process.

Just a couple of days ago, Cricket Australia had posted a video of Glenn Maxwell going through the recording process.

While was recording his movements to capture his shots and skill set for the game, he also went on to imitate a whole bunch of cricketers, including his captain Steve Smith.

He imitated Smith's defense and his famous pull shot as well. He also imitated Smith's 'leave' which became the talk of the town during Australia's tour to India earlier this year.

Maxwell also went on to imitate a lot of other cricketing stars including Virender Sehwag, Ravindra Jadeja, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden, and Justin Langer, just to name a few.

The video was extremely funny and was shared extensively on social media. However, the Australian captain decided to give it back to Maxwell in perfect fashion.

While recording his movement and appearance for the game, the cameraman asked him if he wanted to get back at Maxwell.

Smith was more than willing to do so. He went on to imitate Maxwell's "brain-fade" during the Big Bash League which saw him leave a delivery which went on to hit the stumps.

Maxwell was playing for the Melbourne Stars back in 2014 and his side was up against Brisbane Heat in a group stage encounter.

Batting first, after losing the first wicket, Maxwell decided to come to bat at no. 3. However, his time at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed in an extremely bizarre fashion. He looked clueless as he left a swinging ball completely, which went on to hit the stumps.

Smith imitated Maxwell perfectly and cheekily smiled at the camera leaving everyone at the studio in splits. It will be interesting to see if Maxwell comes up with any response to his skipper's imitation.

The Australian side is currently in Kolkata in preparation for the 2nd ODI against the Men in Blue after losing the first ODI comprehensively. The match will take place on September 21 at the Eden Gardens.

