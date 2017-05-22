Video: Jos Buttler's celebration goes viral after Mumbai's IPL 2017 win

What’s the story?

England and Mumbai Indians’ wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler who was a part of the Mumbai Indians’ franchise for the most part of the season took to social media platform Instagram to celebrate his side’s IPL winning moment.

It was a heartwarming sight for an MI fan to see one of their very own celebrate with such joy but what was quite hilarious was that Buttler was wearing just a towel while watching the match. And funnily enough, his towel fell off as Mumbai clinched the nail-biter.

However, after getting dressed he posted a picture on his Instagram handle with what looked like a bottle of champagne.

In case you didn’t know...

The Mumbai Indians defeated rivals Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the IPL final held at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on May 21st, 2017. It was a low scoring affair as Mumbai, who won the toss and elected to bat first managed to score only 129 runs in their 20 overs.

At one point, it looked like they would not reach 100 itself, but Krunal Pandya, as he has done on multiple occasions saved his side with a fine batting performance.

RPS were on course for victory but Steve Smith took things a little too slowly and left to much to do at the end of the innings. With 7 runs required off 5 balls, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson held his nerves and took his side to an improbable victory.

The Details:

Buttler was a part of Mumbai’s success for a major part of the season but his campaign was cut short as he had to travel back to England for the ODI series against Ireland which took place in May.

Buttler scored 272 runs in 10 outings for Mumbai at a strike rate of 153.67 and was a key contributor to the Mumbai's cause throughout the tournament. He always got off to a good start but was never able to convert that into a big score.

What’s next?

With the Champions Trophy coming up in a couple of weeks, Buttler would hope to help his country lift the coveted trophy in their own backyard.