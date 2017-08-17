Video: Hardik Pandya surprises his father by buying him a car

​

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the news lately for all the right reasons. Most recently, he made headlines after a breathtaking century against Sri Lanka in the third and final Test of the three match series which India won comfortably.

Ever since making his debut just last year, the 23 year old from Baroda is making waves with his performances on the field with the bat and the ball.

He has received a lot of praises from cricketers around the world for his exploits for the Men in Blue. He almost got India back into the game in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final against Pakistan but was unfortunately run out at the wrong time.

Good performances in ODIs and T20Is led to him being handed his Test debut against Sri Lanka last month. While many questioned the decision, he shut his critics up with his performance on the field.

He scored 178 runs in three innings at an average of 59.33 with one century and one half century to his name.

While he might seem aggressive on the field with his batting and bowling but is quite the opposite off the field.

So glad to see his face lit up like that❤this is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit, my dad! pic.twitter.com/G55mBHpraw — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 16, 2017

Just a couple of days after the end of the Test series, Hardik took to Twitter to post a series of tweets with regards to his father. In the first tweet, which was a video, a car was gifted to Hardik's father by himself.

Completely surprised by the gesture, Hardik's father was extremely happy and touched. He himself was not present in person to surprise his father but was present on video call throughout.

This was what he had posted in the series of 5 tweets:

"So glad to see his face lit up like that. This is the guy who should get all the happiness in life and deserves all the credit - my dad," wrote Hardik. "He was the one who left everything he had for me and @krunalpandya_official, which takes a lot of courage to do. Only for our careers and I can't thank him enough for all he has done. So that's a small surprise for him which made me cry. Family is life and special mention to my brother @vibsnasir for getting this done when I was not around. Love to all."

