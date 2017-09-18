Video: Glenn Maxwell imitates Steve Smith, Virender Sehwag, and others

​

On September 17, Cricket Australia announced the release of a fully fledged Ashes cricket game in association with gaming studio Big Ant. The fully licensed game which will be released in November will consist of both the men's and women's Australian cricket teams.

It will also bring all the action of the Commonwealth Bank Women’s Ashes and Magellan Ashes Series to Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

In order to capture the appearance and playing style of each cricketer, the movements of each cricketer were captured with a complex recording process.

The appearance of each cricketer was worked on using 35 DSLR cameras which took over one million photos which were all put together using an algorithm to create a player’s in-game likeness.

This is absolute gold from @Gmaxi_32! Check out his impersonations of @stevesmith49 and @phandscomb54 ... and just wait for his JL! ???? pic.twitter.com/7SKrL5HzlE — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 18, 2017

Cricket Australia posted a video which featured the swashbuckling Glenn Maxwell while he was recording his movements to capture his shots and skill set for the game.

In the video, Maxwell displayed his large variety of shots which included the cover drive, hook, pull, and his famous reverse sweep as well.

After doing so, he decided to imitate a few of his teammates for the camera.

He started off by imitating the 26 year old Peter Handscomb who has a unique batting style. He followed that up by imitating his captain Steve Smith. As we all know, Smith is quite fidgety and likes to move around in the crease before playing a shot. He imitated Smith's defense and his famous pull shot as well. He also imitated Smith's 'leave'.

Maxwell was spot on in his imitation and was praised by the folks at the studio as well.

He was then asked to imitate a lot of world stars including Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya, Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag, and Ravindra Jadeja.

He mimicked all their famous shots - Dilshan's 'Dilscoop', Jayasuriya's flick over point, Lara's pull shot, Sehwag's cover drive, and Jadeja's famous sword celebration which the Indian star does after scoring a half-century or century.

He also went on to imitate the former Australian opening batting pair of Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer as well.

Apart from Cricket Australia, the game has not obtained a license from any other cricketing board. However, there are a lot of interesting aspects to this particular game. It includes a career mode where users will be allowed to build their career right from scratch.

