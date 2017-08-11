Venue Profile, Test matches- Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka

​

The Kohli-era has taken Indian Cricket to new heights and continuing their great form, the number one Test team in the world- India demolished Sri Lanka in the second Test and bagged the series with one game to spare.

The third and the last Test of the series will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. This will be the first Test match for the visitors at this venue. However, India did play an ODI here in 2010, in which they defeated the hosts by 20 runs.

The fact that India have never played a Test match at this venue makes this game all the more special for both teams. While India, after having pocketed the series already, look to continue their dominance over an injury-hit Sri Lankan side, the hosts will be keen to salvage some pride by winning the last game of the 3-match series.

The game at Pallekele will also be a test of Dinesh Chandimal’s character after the talented batsman suffered a humiliating loss on his captaincy debut. All eyes will be on him, and the newly appointed captain should look to put the loss behind him and lead the young side.

Chandimal who missed the first Test due to an injury didn’t have a great game with the bat either in the 2nd Test, and considering the inexperience of the bowling department and the form the Indian batsmen, Sri Lanka would love some extra runs. Therefore, the right-hander will have to come good.

The dead rubber also provides an opportunity to the youngsters in the Sri Lankan side to make a mark against an in-form Indian batting unit. The experience of Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, and Nuwan Pradeep will be largely missed, as the three key bowlers have been ruled out of the Test due to injuries. But the hosts will have to accept the fate and try and give their best.

Here are the complete venue details and some interesting records at Pallekele in Tests.

Venue Details

Established: 2009

Capacity: 35,000

Playing area: 80.0m long, 75.0m wide

Floodlights: Yes, installed in 2010

End names: Hunnasgiriya End, Rikillagaskada End

Curator: Asitha Wijesinghe

The list of games played along with the results

The first game at the venue was played in 2010 between Sri Lanka and West Indies. Unfortunately, only 103 overs could be bowled before rain interrupted and the match was called off.

