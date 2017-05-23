Venezuela name football squad for June friendlies

Carcas, May 23 (IANS) Venezuela head coach Rafael Dudamel has named 11 Europe-based footballers in his squad for international friendlies against the United States and Ecuador next month.

Among the squad, announced on Monday, were West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, Malaga defender Mikel Villanueva and Leganes midfielder Darwin Machis, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also included were Brazil-based midfielders Alejandro Guerra and Romulo Otero, who play with Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro, respectively.

Captain Tomï¿½s Rincï¿½n is not named in the squad as the midfielder will travel to Cardiff with Juventus for their UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 3.

Nine of the 27 players called up by Dudamel play for Venezuelan clubs.

The Vinotinto will play the United States in Utah on June 3 followed by a clash with Ecuador in Florida five days later.

Goalkeepers: Jose Contreras (Deportivo Tachira), Alain Baroja (Sud America)

Defenders: Alexander Gonzalez (Huesca), Pablo Camacho (Deportivo Tachira), Jefre Vargas (Arouca), Jose Manuel Velazquez (Arouca), Jhon Chancellor (Delfin), Yordan Osorio (Tondela), Mikel Villanueva (Malaga), Rubert Quijada (Caracas F.C.), Jose Luis Marrufo (Mineros de Guayana), Rolf Feltscher (Real Zaragoza)

Midfielders: Arquimedes Figuera (Universitario), Aristoteles Romero (Mineros de Guayana), Francisco Flores (Mineros de Guayana), Junior Moreno (Zulia F.C.), Francisco La Mantia (Deportivo La Guaira), Alejandro Guerra (Palmeiras), Jhon Murillo (Tondela), Romulo Otero (Atletico Mineiro), Jefferson Savarino (Real Salt Lake), Jacobo Kouffati (Millonarios) Darwin Machis (Leganes)

Forwards: Salomon Rondon (West Bromwich Albion), Andres Ponce (Lugano), Edder Farï¿½as (Caracas F.C.), Christian Santos (Deportivo Alaves).

--IANS

