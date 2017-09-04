Vandersay, Shanaka named in revised Lanka T20 squad

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 4 (ANI): Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and seam-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka have been included in the revised 15-man T20 squad for the one-off match against India to be played on Wednesday in Colombo.

Spinner Akila Dananjaya, who has been Sri Lanka's most penetrative bowler in the ongoing five-match ODI series, and all-rounders Wanindu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera and Milinda Siriwardana also feature on the list.

Meanwhile, seamer Suranga Lakmal, who has recovered fully from a back complaint, has been named in the T20 squad while Dushmantha Chameera and Vishwa Fernando have been left out.

Seam bowler Isuru Udana has also got a node for the lone match against the Virat Kohli-led side, with Kusal Mendis being rested as the management believes he is suffering from mental fatigue,ESPNcricinfo reported.

It should be noted that Vandersay has not featured in a T20 match for Sri Lanka since the World T20 last year despite being one of the team's standout players in that tournament.

Sri Lanka will head into the lone T20 match with an aim to restore some of their dented pride after slumping to a three-match Test series defeat 0-3 and subsequent five-match ODI series 0-5.

Sri Lanka's revised T20 squad

Upul Tharanga (capt), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilshan Munaweera, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Isuru Udana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Vikum Sanjaya. (ANI)