Usain Bolt is a bigger hero than me, says Chris Gayle

What's the story?

The whole World is praising Usain Bolt for what he gave to the fans in the last one decade. Without a doubt, the Jamaican sprinter, who ran his last 100m race last night, is the greatest to have graced the sport.

He is loved by everyone all over the world and in his country, he is treated as a hero. Though Jamaica is known for Bolt to all the sports aficionados, one name that comes to the Cricket fans' mind when they hear "Jamaica" is Chris Gayle.

Just like Bolt, Gayle is also a national hero in Jamaica and is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the T20 format. Both Bolt and Gayle have done a lot for their countries (Jamaica/West Indies) and are loved by a majority of the people in the Caribbean islands.

Bolt or Gayle? Who is a bigger national hero in Jamaica? It is very difficult to pick just one of them. So, we asked the West Indian batsman himself about this question.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Gayle said, "Usain Bolt without a doubt," when asked about Who is a bigger national hero in Jamaica.

In case you didn't know...

Usain Bolt is an eight-time Olympic Gold medal winner (three 100m, three 200m and two 4 x 100m relay), 11-time World Champion (three 100m, four 200m, four 4 x100m relay) and is the world record holder in all three categories.

Details

Last month, Sportskeeda caught up with the left-handed batsman for an exclusive rapid fire round on the sidelines of an event organised by Iona.

He answered various questions ranging from his dream opening partner, Sabina Park being his favourite ground, Stafanie Taylor being his favourite women's cricketer, getting out for a duck in both the innings of a Test match against Sri Lanka being his most embarrassing moment etc.

You can read the full rapid-fire round questions here.

Video

Author's Take

Even though both Gayle and Bolt have contributed a lot to the sport they play and have won laurels for their country, Bolt's achievements are much more significant considering the prestige of tournaments where he won medals and the domination he had over his counterparts throughout his career.

It is good to see Gayle acknowledging his good friend's achievements and putting Bolt over him as the bigger national hero in his country.

