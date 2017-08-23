Uruguay call up three uncapped names for World Cup double

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Uruguay have included three uncapped players in their squad to face Argentina and Paraguay in World Cup qualifiers, the country's football association said on Wednesday.

PSV Eindhoven winger Gaston Pereiro, Las Palmas centre back Mauricio Lemos and 19-year-old La Coruna midfielder Federico Valverde join the 22 names already called up to play Argentina at home on Aug. 31 and Paraguay away five days later.

Luis Suarez will miss the games due to a knee injury.

Uruguay lie in third place in the 10-team South American group, with the first four qualifying automatically for Russia 2018 and the fifth-place side going into a play-off with a team from the Oceania confederation.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Clare Fallon)