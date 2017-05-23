Under the SKanner: Virat Kohli

As the Royal Challengers Bangalore limped out of the Indian Premier League, their captain Virat Kohli cut a very disconsolate figure on the sidelines and yet somehow managed to smile through all the brand endorsements.

The ever pugnacious Kohli looked jaded and fumbled for answers to the various queries which were floating all around about his captaincy and batting form.

The constant media glare can impede any sportsperson and even the jovial Kohli has finally realised the pressures of incessant expectations every time he walks out to bat.

However, when he leads the Indian cricket team for the match against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy, the man should be ready and pumped up to confront the new challenges. He is, after all, leading the defending champions and there is little doubt that the Indian batting order would once again revolve around their gun player, captain Kohli.

It is only fair to sit down and analyse the many strengths and the few technical deficiencies which might have crept into his game.

Strengths

1. Still head:

Virat Kohli More

A moving head while facing bowlers is not the ideal way to start your innings. Not if you are Virat Kohli. A stoic head allows him to the track the length, trajectory and pace of the ball perfectly and this enables him to make decisions fractions of seconds earlier than the other players going around.

2. Decisive in the footwork:

Virat Kohli More

In many ways, this is just an extension of the previous point, but then batting is one synchronous process and only if a number of boxes are ticked will a player be able to churn out runs.

As mentioned before, Kohli has the ability to pick up lengths very quickly and then his nifty footwork takes over. He is quick to use the depth of the crease if the ball is just short of good length and then quickly press forward to counter the fuller balls.

3. Supple wrists:

Virat Kohli More

Read More