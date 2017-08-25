Under the SKanner: Usman Khawaja

​

Long before his Test debut in a dead rubber at Sydney against England in 2011, Usman Khawaja was a highly rated top order batsman in Australia; and though both his knocks at the SCG were ended after confident starts - he fell for 37 and 21 in Australia's third innings defeat of the series - Khawaja's game brought its share of hope and promise in a tournament which gave the hosts nothing but horror and despair. He then represented New South Wales in domestic cricket before moving over to Queensland in 2012, and flew to Sri Lanka with the national side later in the year after winning the faith of the selectors in his maiden international appearance.

For three separate stints from 2011 to 2013, the southpaw was inducted into the team for three consecutive Tests, but despite 17 innings, his highest score remained 65 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 2011 - he added 122 for the third wicket with Ricky Ponting in a successful run chase of 310.

But despite the early expectations, Khawaja failed to make it count when it mattered and was dropped again after the 2013 Ashes in England. A serious knee injury in December 2014 threatened to end his career, but the elegant batter soon returned to action and was named his state's captain for the 2015 domestic season.

Here we analyse his strengths and weaknesses as one of the top three in the Australian batting order.

Strengths

Sound technique, particularly on fast, bouncy pitches

A solid technique, both on the front foot as well as the back foot, has made Khawaja earn a name for himself. Having switched over to the hard, pacy tracks of Brisbane from the relatively softer surface which Sydney offered him at New South Wales, Khawaja prospered after developing a sound technique which strengthened his game.

He is comfortable in facing fast bowlers while positively defending and also convincingly driving the ball down the ground. A commanding hook and an authoritative pull is a left-hander's delight, while the ability to bravely attack spin early in his innings on home pitches is a shot in the arm for his team.

Strong against pace

Having faced the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Vernon Philander, Trent Boult and Tim Southee with elan - he has been dismissed by them collectively only 9 times out of an aggregate of 44 - Khawaja has nurtured his batting against rapid pace with time and experience. He can block when needed; he can drive when demanded; he can cut when the ball is short and wide, and he can pull when confronted with a bouncer or a short ball.

